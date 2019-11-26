Group targets Byrne in ad

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The conservative PAC “Club For Growth” has launched an ad targeting Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne. It criticizes Byrne on votes in 2014 and 2015 on trade and infrastructure. According to Yellowhammer News, the ad is expected to run locally in Mobile during the Iron Bowl and during local avail time on the Fox News Channel. This is likely the first negative ad of the GOP race for US Senate.

Club For Growth is reportedly one of the allies of former Senator Jeff Sessions that encouraged him to seek reelection to the Senate. The ad does not endorse Sessions but both Byrne and Sessions share a voter base as both call the Mobile area home.

Byrne is campaigning in the northern part of Alabama today. His campaign sent this statement:

“It’s not surprising that the pro-China, Never-Trump Club for Growth would attack America-first, pro-Trump Bradley Byrne, but what is even more hysterical is that they are attacking him over an entity designed to combat cheating countries like China on trade that is supported by President Trump. The Club for Growth should take the money they’re wasting on these ads, change their name to the Club for China, and move their offices to Beijing. Bradley Byrne is busy putting America first.” Lenze Morris, Byrne Campaign Press Secretary

