Group plans “Stop the Violence” event in Birdsville community Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A newly formed community group begins a series of gatherings to try and curb crime. Starting at 11 Saturday morning the group called Moral Vigilantes Pursuing Progress will host a community walk and kick-off event in the Birdsville community at the Clinton L Johnson Center on Eagle Drive.

An organizer writes “Our mission is to bring growth, development, love, peace, and unity to every community and neighborhood through our city.” They plan on holding a similar event monthly in different neighborhoods to help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.