Group planning protest at Mobile County Sheriff’s Office over ‘Thug Thursday’ Facebook posts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith in Action Alabama is planning a protest in front of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Thursday over the office’s use of “Thug Thursday” phrasing in Facebook posts.

Below is a release from the organization:

On Thursday, Dec. 10 at noon, community and faith leaders with Faith in Action federation Faith in Action Alabama will hold a public action in front of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the problematic nature of the Sheriff’s Office decision to create and use the slogan “Thug Thursday” in their weekly messaging using mugshots of wanted criminals. Recently, the sheriff’s office came under fire for posting a photo of a holiday tree holding mugshots of criminals, which they referred to as ‘thugshots.’ The office has now said they are now calling the campaign ‘Warrant Wednesday’ amidst public outcry. The action will be held at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, 510 S Royal St., Mobile.

In an online post, FIAAL said, “To celebrate so crassly the arrest of those who may have allegedly transgressed against society but still are members of society paints a picture “once a criminal always a criminal” and traffics in racist tropes. This statement does not allow for our community to grow as one. An unfortunate segment of our society is being denigrated to promote the success of those called to serve. During this season that celebrates the birth of liberation the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has chosen to make a mockery of mass incarceration and belittle the humanity of incarcerated individuals.”

