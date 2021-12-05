Local group marches every month to end gun violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A plea to end the gun violence in Mobile. One group is walking toward that goal, one neighborhood at a time.

Harold Jordan, walks for his son, 17-year-old Harold Jordan III, who was shot and killed last May.

Jordan hopes another family doesn’t feel their pain.

“It’s given us a way to express ourselves about the hurt the family is feeling. We’re just trying to bring awareness to people to know that when you commit these acts of violence, and you take people away from their family and stuff, you leave a family that’s hurt and grieving,” said Jordan.

Jordan III was shot and killed last May at an apartment complex off Brill Road near Dauphin Island Parkway. In the same area, his family and dozens more marched to spread their message.

“We’re trying to target it, I hope we can reach someone in the neighborhood that feels the same way,” said Jordan.

They’ve been taking their message to the streets every first Saturday since September, and they plan to continue visiting neighborhoods all across Mobile and Prichard.

“We’re going to do what we can to combat this youth violence,” said Adrienne Edwards, the founder of the Moral Vigilantes Pursuing Progress (MVP).

The group walks monthly alongside Mobile police detectives and officers, including Lawrence Battiste, Public Safety Director.

“We’re going to continue to do what we do to to support and bring awareness to the victims and to the victims family,” said Battiste.

“Make sure we do everything we can to get those families justice and do more in doing these types of events to bring awareness to bring prevention in our community.”

Jordan hopes that the neighborhood marches will help end gun violence in Mobile and Prichard communities.

“So if we can reach them and we can bring awareness and get somebody to change their mind, look at it different before they do something that’s irreversible,” said Jordan.

They plan on continuing to march on the first Saturday of every month. The neighborhood changes each month, they’re thinking they will march in the Trinity Gardens area next month.