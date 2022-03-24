MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shots fired in the middle of a concert packed with people early Sunday morning, hitting one woman.

Tara Frost said she was really into the concert Saturday night into Sunday morning when someone suddenly started shooting.

Frost said she was in the VIP section, Rich Homie Quan was on stage performing.

“Really without warning, there was a large commotion and people started running behind me,” said Frost.

Frost said she didn’t hear gunshots but realized she had been hit by a bullet when she saw people running.

“There was just a lot of commotion, I remember saying to one of my friends ‘I’m hit’ and after that, I immediately collapsed,” said Frost.

The shooting happened at the Grounds around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Frost was shot, and two other women were hurt in the crowd surge after the shooting.

“With it being in such a public place – the Grounds? There [were] so many police outside. It’s hard to feel safe anymore,” said Frost.

She was shot in the back very close to her spine, the bullet punctured a lung and broke a rib, and is currently lodged in one of her shoulders.

Frost said she’s upset at the recent shootings in public places, especially over the weekend, and that it hits too close to home.

“That’s just completely devastating to me. Gun violence is on the rise these days. Me, personally, it hits home a little harder because back in 2018, my son’s father was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. And so, for this to have happened to me after already going through that with my son, my first thing is how is this affecting our children,” said Frost.

Mobile police said this is still an active investigation. No arrests have been made.