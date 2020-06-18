Groundbreaking ceremony for $6 million Baltimore Street Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local leaders joined together Thursday for Baltimore Street groundbreaking event.
Council Vice President C.J. Small, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Commissioner Merceria Ludgood held a press conference at the Corners of Washington, Baltimore and Broad Streets to mark the project.
The $6 million project will include the complete rebuilding of Baltimore Street, drastically improving the quality of life for the neighborhood and citizens who use the important thoroughfare.
