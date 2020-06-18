Groundbreaking ceremony for $6 million Baltimore Street Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama's primary runoff election will be held July 14th, and with COVID-19 still spreading throughout the country, there will be some changes at the polls.

One of the major changes will be the number of people allowed inside the polling location at a time. Because of guidelines from the CDC and other restrictions, the elections office has had to cut the number of poll workers in half for the runoff election. But, they are working to find ways to make voting easier and eliminate possible lines for voters.