Groundbreaking ceremony for $6 million Baltimore Street Project

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local leaders joined together Thursday for Baltimore Street groundbreaking event.

Council Vice President C.J. Small, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Commissioner Merceria Ludgood held a press conference at the Corners of Washington, Baltimore and Broad Streets to mark the project.

The $6 million project will include the complete rebuilding of Baltimore Street, drastically improving the quality of life for the neighborhood and citizens who use the important thoroughfare. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News