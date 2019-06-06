Greer’s Market on Broad Street location celebrates remodeled store

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big day for Greer’s Market, one that should be remembered for all the right reasons. The Broad Street location celebrated its remodeled store while honoring first responders and the store manager in a big way.

Big changes, to match the measures of appreciation for first responders. Greer’s Market spent months making renovations to fit the customer’s needs.

“The communities that we serve are so important and so being able to invest in our communities and invest in our people and share that love and passion is super important to us,” said a Greer’s Market Spokeswoman.

With much to celebrate Wednesday morning, employees couldn’t help but think about their store manager, Carl Porter, who was critically injured while leaving the store.

“He was t-boned and his truck was thrown into a telephone pole. He took that out and suffered severe injuries, head trauma,” said Josie Porter, Carl Porter wife.

As Carl is recovering from the accident, the Greer family says this day would not have been possible without him. And for that, they made this re-opening all about him.

“Carl has been so excited about the remodeling and has been hugely helpful in the whole process of it which takes the time of course. We hate that he can’t be here today, but we know that he’s here in spirit, and we are continuing to pray for his recovery,” said Greer’s Market spokeswoman.

