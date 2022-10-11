MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church welcomes back the Mobile Greek Fest from Oct. 13-16 offering church tours, Greek dance shows, live music and delicious food.

The festival has been in the city of Mobile since 1962 when the first Greek Night was hosted by a group of parishioners, according to the festival’s website.

“For Greeks here in Mobile, the Festival allows us to share with the city the culture that is so important to us,” read the website. “Having our youth engage in the exhibition of Greek Dance, inviting Greek bands to play live music, and serving foods that each of our Yia Yia’s (Grandmothers) have taught us to cook allows us to connect our roots and share them with you as our neighbors.”

The festival will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the festival will be open from noon to 4 p.m. The church is located at 50 S. Ann St. Mobile, AL 36604.

You can check out the full menu on the website. Among the food offered, there are several pastries, dinners and beverages including imported Greek beer.

Full menu of food and drinks offered during the Greek Fest. (via https://greekfestmobile.com/home/menu2021/)