Greater Gulf State Fair wraps up 67th year

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) — Hundreds came out to enjoy the food and rides as the Greater Gulf State Fair wraps up in Mobile.

Josh Woods, The executive director of the Greater Gulf State Fair was pleased with how this year’s fair turned out.

“10 straight days of great weather, you could not ask for better fair weather,” said woods.

This year, was a strong return after last year. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the Fair could not hold indoor events and had to reduce their capacity.

“2020 was tough, we pulled a fair off, we didn’t get to hang out with all of our friends that we normally would, but 2021, we’re proud we brought back the largest midway on the Gulf Coast, we were able to put people back to work which was great,” said Woods.

Event turnout was not the only concern for this year’s Fair. Saturday night, Mobile police received reports of a gunman at the fairgrounds, but they determined that no shots were fired and no gun was found.

Fair organizers said safety is always at the forefront of their minds.

“The safety is not just what you see, it’s not just the metal detectors, there’s a lot of things that go into place to make sure you have a safe place to make memories,” said Woods.

They don’t expect to hit any attendance records this year but event organizers believe the crowds are about what they normally see.