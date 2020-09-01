Greater Gulf State Fair to be held in November, with safety precautions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Greater Gulf State Fair announced the 66th annual Fair will go on this year, but it will look different.

The Fair will be held November 6 – November 22, stretching 13 days to accommodate for a smaller capacity. Capacity will be capped at 7,000 people. There will also be a number of safety precautions in place to make sure guests are healthy and safe.

Some of the precautions the Greater Gulf State Fair has in place are a clean team to ensure constant sanitation is maintained, masks are required for everyone attending the 2020 fair, and all employees and volunteers will be screened on arrival. You can see more of their plans here. The Fair has also developed an app this year for real-time fair updates.

Indoor events will not be held this year. There will be no Grandstand this year.

LATEST STORIES: