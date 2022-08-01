MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year! Ferris wheels, chicken-on-a-stick and games galore. The Grounds’ staff have announced that tickets for the 69th annual Greater Gulf State Fair are on sale now.

The fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The fair is said to have a “must-see entertainment” line-up, along with food and attractions.

I am proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 69th Annual Consecutive Greater Gulf State Fair. Our team is working hard to ensure this is the best Fair our Patrons have experienced. We are excited to begin our ticket sale with our Biggest Discount: The Twofer Package. Josh Woods, Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds Executive Director

“The Twofer Package,” is said to offer fair-goers a 47% saving on their tickets. More information will be released closer to the time of the fair.