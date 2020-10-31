Greater Gulf State Fair starts Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Zeta delayed the start of the Greater Gulf State Fair by one day. The fair opens at 11 am Saturday instead of the original start date of Friday, October 30th. A spokesperson said that decision was made in order to ensure 100% safety for their employees.

Hours for the fair this year will be different than in past years. It will operate from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday–and 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Organizers are asking fairgoers to social distance, and all employees and volunteers will be screened prior to entering.