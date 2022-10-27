MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, and fun for everyone – the Greater Gulf State Fair is back for the 2022 season.
Here’s what you need to know:
- The fair will operate from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6.
- The gates for the fair Friday will open at 4 p.m.
- On Weekdays the fair will open at 4 p.m.
- Saturday’s fair will open at 11 a.m.
- Sunday’s fair will open at noon.
- General admissions tickets for kids aged five through 10 will be $4 and adults will be $8
- “One pay one price” wristband tickets will be $25 and one midway access ticket will be $10
- Elle King will be performing on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
Officials with the Mobile Police Department are also warning about traffic delays and are asking residents in the area to be patient. There will be three points of entrance: one on Howells Ferry Road and two on Zeigler Boulevard.
There will be many attractions for the whole family to enjoy including rides, a petting zoo, and acrobatic shows.