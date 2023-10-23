MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve been looking forward to funnel cakes, fair rides and shows, look no further — the Greater Gulf State Fair will open Friday for the 2023 season.
And it will feature six new rides including:
- Outlaw roller coaster
- Flying Elephants
- Parker City Saloon
- Rockin’ Tug
- Teacups
- X-Drive
The fair, in total, will have 58 rides. It opens Oct. 27 and runs until Nov. 5.
Here’s the event schedule:
|Dates
|Ticket Office Opens
|Ticket Office Closes
|Midway Closes
|Oct. 27
|4 p.m.
|11 p.m.
|12 a.m.
|Oct. 28
|11 a.m.
|11 p.m.
|12 a.m.
|Oct. 29
|12 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|Oct. 30
|4 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|Oct. 31
|4 p.m.
|11 p.m.
|12 a.m.
|Nov. 1
|4 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|Nov. 2
|4 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|Nov. 3
|4 p.m.
|11 p.m.
|12 a.m.
|Nov. 4
|11 a.m.
|11 p.m.
|12 a.m.
|Nov. 5
|12 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|10 p.m.
Adult admission is $8, and child admission is $4. The fast pass wristband is $10, and the unlimited ride wristband is $25.
Check out our Chief Meteorologist riding a mechanical bull at the fair in 2019 below.