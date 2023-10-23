MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve been looking forward to funnel cakes, fair rides and shows, look no further — the Greater Gulf State Fair will open Friday for the 2023 season.

And it will feature six new rides including:

  • Outlaw roller coaster
  • Flying Elephants
  • Parker City Saloon
  • Rockin’ Tug
  • Teacups
  • X-Drive

The fair, in total, will have 58 rides. It opens Oct. 27 and runs until Nov. 5.

Here’s the event schedule:

DatesTicket Office OpensTicket Office ClosesMidway Closes
Oct. 274 p.m.11 p.m.12 a.m.
Oct. 2811 a.m.11 p.m.12 a.m.
Oct. 2912 p.m.9 p.m.10 p.m.
Oct. 304 p.m.9 p.m.10 p.m.
Oct. 314 p.m. 11 p.m. 12 a.m.
Nov. 14 p.m.9 p.m.10 p.m.
Nov. 24 p.m.9 p.m.10 p.m.
Nov. 34 p.m.11 p.m.12 a.m.
Nov. 411 a.m.11 p.m.12 a.m.
Nov. 512 p.m.9 p.m.10 p.m.

Adult admission is $8, and child admission is $4. The fast pass wristband is $10, and the unlimited ride wristband is $25.

Check out our Chief Meteorologist riding a mechanical bull at the fair in 2019 below.