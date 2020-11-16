Greater Gulf State Fair fights the pandemic to bring family fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile had several setbacks with the pandemic and Hurricane Zeta but Sunday night they wrapped up the event stronger than ever.

With different hours of operations and two days a week closed for cleaning, the fair looked different but still kept up with tradition. Josh Woods, the executive director of the Greater Gulf State Fair said, “It threw us some challenges at first, but we were able to open.”

Safety was of course at the forefront as fairgoers were asked to wear masks and stay socially distant and while most did, some did not. One fairgoer and father, Michael Jennings said, “We were surprised with the amount of people that don’t have masks on, but we are trying to make sure that we do our part.”

The fair did their part though as all employees and volunteers were screened before entering, rides were sanitized between uses, and hand sanitizer stations were available around every corner. Woods continued, “There’s distancing in the rides, there’s distancing in the lines, so putting all of that together yes it’s been a difficult year, but we have had great success with people coming out and wanting to make memories with us”.

Overall, organizers say the whole point was to help and provide a family fun atmosphere in a time when the community needed it most. Jennings said, “I think that’s really what it’s about you can’t be so fearful that you don’t live your life and so I think everyone is having a good time.”

Potentially the fair expects to break even, but they were prepared for that when they budgeted. This setback not stopping them from holding the fair in 2021.

LATEST STORIES: