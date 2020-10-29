Greater Gulf State Fair delays opening until Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers of the Greater Gulf State Fair have announced they are moving the opening of the fair from Friday, October 30 until Saturday, October 31st at 11 a.m.

A spokesperson said that decision was made in order to ensure 100% safety for their employees.

Hours for the fair this year will be different than in past years. It will operate from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday–and 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Organizers are asking fairgoers to social distance, and all employees and volunteers will be screened prior to entering.

You can register to win a fair package for four by clicking here.

