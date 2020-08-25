Greater Gulf State Fair dates changing

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

The Greater Gulf State Fair is changing the date of this year’s fair at the Grounds. The website lists October 31st through November 8th, but WKRG News 5 has learned those dates are changing.

Fair officials will hold a news conference on September 1st with the new information. They will discuss “new Fair dates, our four contingency plans, and how we plan to still enjoy the food, rides, and events while taking precautions and following procedures.”

The news conference will take place at 10AM, September 1st.

