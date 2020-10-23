Greater Gulf State Fair coming to town soon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is coming to Mobile very soon, in fact, it’ll be here from 10/30-11/15.
The fair will be held on “The Grounds” during the following hours:
Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-9pm
Saturday: 10am-9pm
Sunday: 10pm-9pm
It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for cleaning.
This event benefits the Mobile Jaycees
