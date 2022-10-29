MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release.

The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release.

“Safety is a priority to the Greater Gulf State Fair,” reads the release. “We want to ensure that everyone has a memorable and safe time at the Greater Gulf State Fair. We look forward to making more of those memorable moments on the Gulf Coast’s Largest Midway tomorrow!”

The fair, which opened Friday night, runs through Nov. 6. It reopens Sunday at noon.