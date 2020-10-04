Greater Gulf State Fair arriving soon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is arriving sooner than expected since being postponed in September. The fair will be held from Friday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov 15.

The fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be regularly cleaned and kept to safety procedures. Updates on the fair can be tracked here or on Facebook GreaterGulfStateFair.

See the full Press Release below:

The Fair industry and its partners have faced tremendous obstacles following all of the

challenges 2020 presented and continues to present. Unfortunately, the Greater Gulf State Fair has been no different, which means changing Fair dates to make sure that its community has the opportunity to enjoy one of its oldest Fall traditions. The new Greater Gulf State Fair dates are Friday, October 30 – Sunday, November 15, 2020.



“The year 2020 continues to throw unexpected challenges our way. But, the great thing about our industry is we figure out how to overcome them. Having to change our opening and run dates is not ideal, but it is what we have to do in order to ensure we can provide a place to come together and make memories for our community. I feel with all we have been through this year, a safe trip to the Midway and Fair is something we all need!” says Greater Gulf State Fair Executive Director, Josh Woods.

The Fair will still be closed each Monday and Tuesday and will be following all health and safety processes and procedures announced in September. With many attractions and entertainment scheduled, as well as the return of the Largest Midway on the Gulf Coast, the staff and board of the Greater Gulf State Fair prides itself in being stewards of unforgettable memories, being a place for its community to gather, and providing excitement only found at the Fair.



For questions or interviews, please contact Andrea Little, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, at andrea@mobilefair.com. For real-time updates, visit www.greatergulfstatefair.com or our Facebook page @GreaterGulfStateFair.

