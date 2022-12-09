MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and 78 retained jobs.

According to the release, “the nearly $14 million expansion project will improve traffic flow, storage, and their ability to process imports and exports through the Port of Mobile.”

Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said this project is an “investment into the growth and expansion of the port,” in addition to an investment into the Great Southern Wood facility.

“This expansion in Mobile is the next step in our long-term commitment to Mobile and the entire Gulf Coast region. Very early in our company’s history, we identified Mobile and the Gulf Coast region as a key growth area. As a result, we built our second treating plant in Mobile County in 1976. Since then, we’ve experienced consistent growth, and this new investment of roughly $13.7 million will help set the path to future growth in the years to come. The project will expand the current footprint of the facility and will allow for improved traffic flow and therefore increased safety. In addition, the project will allow greater expansion of our distribution products business through increased storage as well as improved ability to warehouse, store and process import and export material through the Port of Mobile. To help accommodate our growth, the existing office and manufacturing space at the location will be renovated, and we also expect our workforce to increase.” Jimmy Rane, Great Southern’s founder, president and CEO

District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said this project will “infuse construction dollars, retain jobs and create new jobs in Mobile County.”

According to the release, Alabama Power has played a role in this expansion project.

“Great Southern Wood’s expansion in Irvington is an impactful success story for economic development in our state,” said Leigh Davis, vice president of Economic and Community Development at Alabama Power. “We are proud to be one of the partners supporting the continued growth of this company and this industry.”

The facility located at 7940 Park Blvd, Irvington, AL 36544 opened in 1976.

The expansion is set to break down in January 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2024.