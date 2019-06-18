Grease causes sewer overflow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MAWSS says a sewer line clogged by grease at a home caused more than 200 gallons of sewage to overflow into Perch Creek Monday. Here’s a news release from MAWSS:
Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a sanitary sewer overflow caused by a third party at 3801 Alba Club Rd on June 17, 2019. Approximately 238 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Perch Creek due to a grease blockage and break from a private lateral. MAWSS crews unstopped the main line and the property manager was notified.
Grease blockages occur when foods containing fats, oil or grease are put down the drain. MAWSS provides free containers for grease recycling. To learn more visit www.itseasytobeungreasy.com.