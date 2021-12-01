Grease blockage causes more than 30,000 gallons of wastewater to overflow into Eight Mile Creek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) says more than 30,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into Eight Mile Creek on Nov. 30 as a result of a grease blockage at a residence on Holleman Drive.

The exact estimate of the wastewater spill is about 30,175 gallons.

MAWSS crews have cleared the blockage, stopped the overflow, and are taking steps to prevent

future overflows.

Grease blockages happen when foods containing fats, oil or grease are put down the drain. MAWSS

provides free containers for grease recycling. You can learn more about the program by visiting

www.itseasytobeungreasy.com.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, is advising residents to take the following precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow:

• If you come into direct contact with untreated sewage, wash your hands and clothing thoroughly

• If you harvest any seafood in this area, thoroughly cook it before eating

• Wash your hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food