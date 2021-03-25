Grateful patient buys health department staff pizza after getting second COVID-19 vaccine dose

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a grateful patient purchased pizza for the entire staff of the Mobile County Health Department’s vaccine clinic.

“We love our patients, and we are glad the feeling is mutual,” the health department posted on Facebook.

The health department said it was very happy to provide the booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to those who got their primary shot at the Alabama Cruise Terminal four weeks ago.

For a schedule of the next first-dose and second-dose clinics provided by the Mobile County Health Department, visit www.MCHDcares.com.