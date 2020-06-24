Grant will give Spring Hill graduates a competitive edge

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG) Spring Hill College has announced it is receiving a sizable grant for the school to create a dynamic lab environment that will give graduates a competitive edge when entering medical school.

See announcement below.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories