Grant awarded to shelter staff & prosecutors that work with domestic violence victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey awarded more than $140,000 to help train personnel who work with domestic violence victims in the state of Alabama.
The grant, $141,284 will go towards law enforcement officers, prosecutors, domestic violence shelter staff and other criminal justice agencies.
“Unfortunately, domestic violence remains to be a problem, and those investigating cases or helping victims should have access to assistance when needed. I am pleased to support this program which will help investigators, prosecutors, shelter staff and, most importantly, victims.”Governor Kay Ivey
The funds will also create an opening for a resource prosecutor to provide technical assistance to members assigned to a case.
“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s commitment to helping those who are victims of domestic abuse by providing the needed training and resources to the professionals who support them and help them take steps toward recovery.”ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell
