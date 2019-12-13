Grant awarded to shelter staff & prosecutors that work with domestic violence victims

In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, the word “violence” is pasted onto a wall by a group of women in a dark street in Paris. In Paris and cities across France, the signs are everywhere. “Complaints ignored, women killed” and “She leaves him, he kills her,” they read in black block letters pasted over stately municipal buildings. Under cover of night, activists have glued them to the walls to draw attention to domestic violence, a problem French President Emmanuel Macron has called “France’s shame.” (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey awarded more than $140,000 to help train personnel who work with domestic violence victims in the state of Alabama.

The grant, $141,284 will go towards law enforcement officers, prosecutors, domestic violence shelter staff and other criminal justice agencies.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence remains to be a problem, and those investigating cases or helping victims should have access to assistance when needed. I am pleased to support this program which will help investigators, prosecutors, shelter staff and, most importantly, victims.” Governor Kay Ivey

The funds will also create an opening for a resource prosecutor to provide technical assistance to members assigned to a case.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s commitment to helping those who are victims of domestic abuse by providing the needed training and resources to the professionals who support them and help them take steps toward recovery.” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell

