Grant awarded to help educate and employ inmates after release

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Area Interfaith Conference is a local group that works to improve the lives of the underserved. One aspect of what they do includes helping those who have been incarcerated get a second chance once released. This “CAREERS” grant is from the Department of Justice and stands for “Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment and Recidivism Reduction Strategies.” Essentially, the grant will fund the Academy for Career Development, which will be located inside of Mobile Metro County Jail. The Academy will provide education and training leading up to release and employment after release.

Mobile County Sheriff, Sam Cochran says, “We are just glad to be a part of this major program effort with nearly $900,000 granted to you all, to the Mobile Area Interfaith.” The group is the only agency in the state of Alabama to receive this grant and one of the nine organizations to be awarded this funding nationally.

Troy Ephriam, Board President of Mobile Area Interfaith Conference, said, “This takes more than a village. This takes an entire nation of us committed to doing the right things to help people who have found themselves on the wrong end of society.”

With the help of this grant, this agency hopes to help at least 40 to 50 people per year over three years. Demetrius Semien, Director of Academy for Career Development, adds, “Studies have shown that 80 to 90 percent of people who are able to come out of jails and prisons who get employment that is gainful, stay employed and do not recidivate.”

A member of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce also said that this program is a win for everyone. The person getting a second chance, the business looking for a passionate employee, and our economy.