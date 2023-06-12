CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — An annual fishing tournament for children is aimed at getting kids to cherish the outdoors. Dozens of families are expected at Dead Lake Marina in Creola this weekend. Teach a kid to fish and get them to fish for a lifetime–that’s one of the goals of this annual event.

Jerry Cotton goes by the moniker Grandpa Cotton and he’s getting ready for his 4th annual Kids Tournament. It’s a nonprofit foundation and he says the money raised goes back into programs to get children outside. The tournament will be this Saturday at the Dead Lake Marina. Cotton says there’s a lot to love about the parks around Mobile County. He wants to make sure children appreciate that wonder for their whole lives.

“Enjoy what God gives us. Alabama down here. We have some beautiful deltas and we got more water than any other state in the country. And I mean, it’s a shame that the kids nowadays don’t get to enjoy the great outdoors. And that’s basically what this program’s about. We’re a nonprofit organization that, you know, tries to help get kids out and about in the outdoors,” said Jerry Cotton. It’s $15 per child and comes with a rod, reel, and gear. There will be prizes for the top finishers as well. They’ll have giveaways including two-lifetime fishing licenses. For more information check out this page here.