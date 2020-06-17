Grandmother charged with abuse, accused of sticking baby’s arms into boiling water

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County woman is facing an aggravated child abuse charge after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says she stuck her grandchild’s arms into boiling water on May 31st.

The sheriff’s office says Jaqueline Johnson, 46, stuck both arms of her one-year-old granddaughter into boiling water, causing second-degree burns. MCSO says the grandmother waited almost five hours to get medical help.

The baby girl had to undergo two separate skin grafts after suffering from significant skin loss and burns on both arms, the sheriff’s office says while getting that medical attention at USA Women’s and Children’s. Johnson told the sheriff’s office that she was only trying to clean the baby’s hands, but their investigation showed it was most likely for disipline.

Lt. Keith Miller told us the Johnson was babysitting when this incident happened and that the parents were horrified when they found out. Lt. Miller said “I mean you’re talking about a one year-old and I mean basically the skin being taken off from the elbow to the hand..it’s just horrendous. This child will be permanently scarred, potentially permanently disabled loss of use of either both or one of her hands. It’s inexcusable.”

LATEST STORIES: