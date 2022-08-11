MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Cancer Society hosted their Grand Patrons’ Dinner Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Mobile County Club.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lumbard emceed the event. The money raised will go to the American Cancer Society in its mission to beat cancer. Event organizer Jennifer Lopes believes the proceeds raised from the event are crucial for cancer patients to get the care they need.

“The amount of money that we usually raise with a fundraiser like this, a dinner party, could be anywhere between $100,000 and $150,000 and that can supply two healthcare systems’ entire budget for transportation and lodging for their patients who need to get to critical treatment for their cancer diagnosis,” said Lopes.

