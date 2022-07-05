A preliminary hearing was held for a man arrested in connection to a 2021 Prichard man’s murder.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for a man arrested in connection to a 2021 Prichard man’s murder.

Mario Osborne was arrested in connection to the murder of Jarvis Anderson. Anderson was shot and killed at a gas station off St. Stephens Road in 2021. Anderson’s mother spoke with WKRG News 5 back in October of 2021.

Carolyn Anderson believes her son was targeted by Osborne after Prichard Police announced Anderson was wanted for questioning in Jaheim Pugh’s murder.

“[Osborne] believed my son had something to do with Jaheim Pugh’s murder,” said Anderson in 2021.

Osborne was given a preliminary hearing after he pled not guilty to murder. The case was bound over to a grand jury, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. A grand jury will decide whether or not to indict Osborne.