Grand Jury: Evidence points to murder in Mobile County accidental shooting case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County man is facing an upgraded charge after claiming he accidentally shot someone in the head earlier this year.

Stanley Roberson, 33, was originally charged with manslaughter after court documents state he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip Ledet in the head on January 25, 2020.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says Roberson was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot Ledet. But after further investigation, the DA’s office says evidence pointed to intentional murder. This evidence was presented to a grand jury, which upgraded Roberson’s manslaughter charge to murder.

The grand jury set Roberson’s bond to $150,000.

