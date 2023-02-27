People can apply online in advance to be interviewed on the spot at the Grand Hotel Conference Center.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa is hosting a job fair Thursday, March 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for full-time, part-time and seasonal opportunities.

People can apply online in advance to be interviewed on the spot at the Grand Hotel Conference Center. The center is located at One Grand Boulevard, Point Clear, AL 36564.

Departments:

Restaurants

Recreation

Spa

Engineering

Grounds

Housekeeping

Culinary

Guest Services

Sales

Events & More

Benefits Included: