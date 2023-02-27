MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa is hosting a job fair Thursday, March 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for full-time, part-time and seasonal opportunities.
People can apply online in advance to be interviewed on the spot at the Grand Hotel Conference Center. The center is located at One Grand Boulevard, Point Clear, AL 36564.
Departments:
- Restaurants
- Recreation
- Spa
- Engineering
- Grounds
- Housekeeping
- Culinary
- Guest Services
- Sales
- Events & More
Benefits Included:
- Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance
- Voluntary Benefits including short term/long term disability and supplemental life insurance
- 401K with company match
- Employer paid life insurance
- Complimentary employee assistance program
- Paid time off including vacation, personal, sick and holidays
- Discounted hotel, spa, gold, retail, and food & beverage
- Tuition reimbursement program
- PCH University and professional development series
- Employee referral bonus