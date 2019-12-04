Grand Hall shooting suspect denied youthful offender status

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jamarkus Holifield, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Anesa Baker during a shooting at the Grand Hall in April of 2018, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a youthful offender hearing.

His lawyer put in a request for the youthful offender status, but that request was denied by Judge Brandy Hambright.

The District Attorney’s office cited his past history with violence and the circumstances of this case as a reason for the motion to be denied, and the judge agreed.

On April 1, 2018, hundreds gathered at the Grand Hall for a pre-spring break concert on Easter weekend, when shots rang out.

Police say seven were injured during the shooting. One of them, 15-year-old Anesa Baker, who died from her injuries a week and a half later.

A month later, in May, then 19-year-old JaMarkus Holifield was arrested and charged with murder. Holifield was out on bond for assault at the time of the shooting.

Court testimony says a fight started between two females inside the venue on Halls Mill Road. The family of the two girls were called, and when they arrived, shots were fired.

Court testimony also revealed that casings were found from four different guns outside the building, and three 9mm casings were found inside.

Baker was shot inside the venue. Holifield has admitted being inside but claims he did not shoot.

Under Alabama law, anyone under 21 facing criminal charge can seek youthful offender status, it caps the penalty at three years.

“It’s just one of those things we have to protect the record and ask if we don’t the appellate courts will send it right back down and say hey you should have at least addressed this. It’s a precautionary matter,” said Jason Darley, Holifield’s attorney.

“We were adamantly opposed to him being treated as a youthful offender for murdering Anesa Baker, and the judge agreed with us and denied youthful offender treatment,” said Keith Blackwood, an Assistant District Attorney with the Mobile County District Attorney’s office.

Holifield entered a not guilty plea during the hearing.

Holifield will be back in court for a status hearing on January 8, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: