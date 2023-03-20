MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Grand Bay, Ala., was killed early Monday morning when the 2010 Dodge Caliber she was driving left Boe Road and hit a tree just outside of Mobile.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Amanda K. Willis, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA said Willis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Willis died on about five miles west of the Mobile city limits on Boe Road. ALEA said troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the wreck.