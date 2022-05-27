MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have confirmed that a Grand Bay woman is dead after the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a Jeep.

Ila L. Shepard, 66, was the passenger in a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Ashley A. Shepard-Holloman, who was taken to the hospital for injuries. Ila was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another passenger, Richard R. Shepard, 78, was also taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The Jeep that the Shepards collided with was driven by Cody L Mitchell, 30 of Moss Point, Miss. His injuries are unknown.

The crash happened on Airport Boulevard, ten miles west of Mobile. Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash.