THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman allegedly assaulted her 75-year-old roommate in a physical conflict, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported assault around 7:20 p.m. Friday at the 7000 block of San Marino Drive.

Police discovered Chantell Weekley, 40, of Grand Bay, had assaulted her female roommate, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries, according to an MPD news release.

Weekley — who remained at the scene and was taken into custody — is charged with second-degree elderly abuse and neglect, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

She has been released from jail on a $7,500 bond, and she has a court date set for Dec. 4, according to the site.

