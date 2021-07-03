Grand Bay Watermelon Festival Returns after two-year hiatus

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Fourth of July tradition is finally back for 2021. The Grand Bay Watermelon Festival is happening on July 3rd, 2021. Last year it was called off due to COVID concerns about large gatherings.

This year will be the 47th annual festival. It usually happens on the 4th of July but since the 4th falls on a Sunday they’re holding it on a Saturday. According to an event post, it runs today from “10 am to 6 pm. Admission is just $5 per vehicle at the entrance gate. An annual family fun event with all the free, sliced, ice-cold watermelon you can eat, rides, arts & Craft Vendors, Food Vendors, and entertainment.”

More information here.