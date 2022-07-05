MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Grand Bay man was sentenced to serve over 12 years in prison for selling meth and violating his probation, according to a release from the South Alabama U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Orrin Draughon, 31, was arrested in May 2021 after he led sheriff’s deputies “on a high-speed chase in Grand Bay,” according to the release. Deputies were able to box Draughon’s car behind a gas station.

While searching his car, deputies found:

$1,600 in cash

A loaded Ruger pistol

Water cooler containing more than 160 grams of 99.6% pure methamphetamine

According to the release, Draughon admitted to possessing the meth and the pistol. Upon further investigation of Draughon’s phone, deputies found text messages linking him to “drug distribution in the Mobile area,’ according to the release.

Draughton, who was out on probation, was sentenced to 145 months in prison.

The judge gave Draughon a 121-month prison sentence for his meth charge, and 24 more additional months for violating his “supervised release,” according to the release.

After Draughton is released from prison, he will serve five years of probation and will be required to participate in drug testing and treatment. There was no fine from the court, but the judge ordered him to pay $100 in “special assessments,” according to the release.