Grand Bay man charged in fatal crash on Snow Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Grand Bay man is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with death after a truck he was towing broke loose and crashed into a minivan, killing a 38-year-old Semmes man.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Snow Road, about five miles south of Semmes city limits. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 40-year-old Claude Russell was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 while towing a 2005 Ford F-550 when the tow strap between the two pickups broke, causing the Ford F-550 to travel across the roadway and strike a 2008 Honda Odyssey van in the northbound lane.

Five people, including three juveniles, were in the van. The front seat passenger, Jeremy Purvis, was fatally injured. One of the juveniles was also injured.

Troopers say Russell did not stop and left the scene of the crash. Russell was arrested without incident at his home in Grand Bay on Thursday, Dec. 9. He has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with death and booked into Mobile Metro Jail.