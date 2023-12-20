MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Grand Bay man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly broke into an apartment complex management office, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported burglary complaint around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at Bayou Bend Apartments at 1957 Brill Road.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Police say a man unlawfully entered the management office.

Brian Keith Ross, 40, was arrested and charged with attempt to elude, possession of burglar’s tools, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, and two felony probation violations.

He will appear in court on Dec. 27.