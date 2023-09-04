GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Keener, 37, and charged him with attempted murder for allegedly setting a man on fire during an argument.

According to MCSO, deputies went to the 11000 block of Dick Turner Road in Grand Bay around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, Keener and the victim got into an argument over defending a female friend and during the argument, Keener reportedly threw gasoline on the victim and lit him on fire causing first-degree burns to his face, torso, and upper body.

The victim suffering life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

MCSO said the female friend that Keener and the other man were arguing over was Keener’s ex-girlfriend, and she was trying to evict Keener from her property, but he continued to make efforts to speak with her.

MCSO said the woman didn’t feel comfortable speaking with Keener, so she had the victim come with her.

According to jail records, Keener is expected in court Thursday morning.

He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.