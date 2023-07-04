GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 49th annual Watermelon Festival took place Tuesday.

The festival kicked off with the five Watermelon Festival queens having a watermelon eating contest. After the 7–10-year-old queen, Evie Jane Nichols won, the festivities began.

This included games, music and all-you-can-eat iced cold watermelon provided by Sessions Farms in Grand Bay.

“It’s really good,” Sam Schwant said.

This festival is a tradition people of Grand Bay look forward to attending every Fourth of July. For Mark Dunnam, this is a festival he has attended since childhood.

“As long as I can remember, the watermelon festival has been a family thing for all of us,” Dunnam said.

He said it’s a place where families come together and will continue coming together for years to come.

“It’s the atmosphere, everybody is here together, there’s no anger here, there’s no politics here, there’s no negativity here,” Dunnam said.

Grand Bay will have a firework show Tuesday night starting at 8:15 p.m.