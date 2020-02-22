Grand Bay 2-year-old dies after falling in Texas septic tank

Aransas Pass, Texas (WKRG) — A toddler who fell into a septic tank and died in Texas is from Grand Bay, according to family members.
Charleigh Nelson, 2, was apparently standing on the tank’s lid at the Paradise Lagoons RV Resort Park when it collapsed, causing the toddler to fall 15 feet.
Her father says people tried to reach her with a rope, but it was too short. Family members say the child and her mother were visiting the girl’s father, who is currently working in Texas.
Emergency crews eventually pulled the toddler’s body from the tank.
