Grand Bay 2-year-old dies after falling in Texas septic tank

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aransas Pass, Texas (WKRG) — A toddler who fell into a septic tank and died in Texas is from Grand Bay, according to family members.

Charleigh Nelson, 2, was apparently standing on the tank’s lid at the Paradise Lagoons RV Resort Park when it collapsed, causing the toddler to fall 15 feet.

Her father says people tried to reach her with a rope, but it was too short. Family members say the child and her mother were visiting the girl’s father, who is currently working in Texas.

Emergency crews eventually pulled the toddler’s body from the tank.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories