Grab fair foods this June with Drive-in option from Greater Gulf State Fair

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Greater Gulf State Fair says they will offer drive-in fair food from June 10-14 at The Grounds in Mobile.

From Noon- to closing time, you can pull up and get funnel cakes, candy apples, fried Oreos, and much more.

Prices will range from $4-7 and vendors will be set up in the parking lot on Cody Rd.

Visitors can either take the food to go or set up a picnic in-front of the grandstand.

A full menu and more information will be released at a later date.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories