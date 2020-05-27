Grab fair foods this June with Drive-in option from Greater Gulf State Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Greater Gulf State Fair says they will offer drive-in fair food from June 10-14 at The Grounds in Mobile.
From Noon- to closing time, you can pull up and get funnel cakes, candy apples, fried Oreos, and much more.
Prices will range from $4-7 and vendors will be set up in the parking lot on Cody Rd.
Visitors can either take the food to go or set up a picnic in-front of the grandstand.
A full menu and more information will be released at a later date.
