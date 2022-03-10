MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Governor Kay Ivey campaigned for her re-election, here in The Port City on Thursday.

Ivy made an appearance at the Azalea City Republican Woman’s meeting at the Heron Lakes Country Club.

Ivey discussed hard-hitting issues that are not only affecting Mobilians but all Alabamians across the state.

The 29 cents gallon tax Governor Ivey has implemented on Alabamians was a part of the discussion.

Ivey’s response to the tax is she is aware those in the state of Alabama are suffering from inflation.

However, she says there are 1,500 new road and bridge projects on the way, so there is no way to suspend that tax.

Ivey believes the root of the problem begins with President Joe Biden’s policies.

“The fact is President Biden’s policies are failed policies. He can make this country not depend on foreign oil and gas and all that,” stated Ivey. “He could change his way of thinking and doing and I’m calling on President Biden just to step up and lead for the American people because it’s us who are paying at the pump.”

Governor Ivey also discussed her views on House Bill 272, also known as The Constitutional Carry Bill.

This bill was signed by the governor Thursday morning, allowing Alabamians to carry a firearm without a permit.

Ivey stated that she is a second amendment supporter, and although many a part of law enforcement think this will make Alabama become more dangerous, however, she does not.

“This is a good bill and I’m proud to sign it… I believe people will tend to their own business. I carry a pistol and my permit expired in February,” said Ivey. “I’ve been holding out to see whether the bill was going to pass.”

The new conceal-carry law goes into effect on January 1st.