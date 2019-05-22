Governor Ivey wants local leaders to discuss bridge toll

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The long-awaited I-10 bridge project has been a big topic on both sides of Mobile Bay. Locals who drive across the bay each day are following the progress closely, mainly because of the proposed toll rate.

Governor Kay Ivey was in town for a speaking engagement Tuesday when News 5 caught up with her to hear her thoughts on the proposed toll bridge across Mobile Bay.

“I’m going to let local leaders work with ALDOT to come up with a reasonable toll that would be acceptable,” says Governor Ivey.

The proposed toll rate currently is between $3-$6 for a one-way trip. Governor Ivey was asked if she thought $6 was too much, but she wouldn’t say.

Ivey says she wants elected officials in Mobile and Baldwin Counties to work together on a plan of action.

“I can assure you that reasonable, at a minimum, is less than half of where we are on the proposed toll structure today,” said Senator Chris Elliott on his Facebook page Tuesday night.

News 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as the progress continues.