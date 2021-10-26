Governor Ivey visits Mobile, reiterates stance opposing federal vaccine mandates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Governor Ivey was in the Port City on Tuesday speaking at a Mobile area Chamber of Commerce forum.

The forum was a part of a series where the chamber hosted guests to speak with local business owners.

Governor Kay Ivey was the sixth guest in the series.

About 150 people attended the forum on Tuesday morning which was hosted on the University of South Alabama’s campus at the Macqueen Alumni Center.

Governor Ivey spoke to the audience about how the state of Alabama has recovered economically post-pandemic and reiterated her stance against federal vaccine mandates.

“Most business folks encourage their employees to get vaccinated but they don’t want it to be mandated. It makes no sense to have a federal law and a state law at odds because that puts the business right in the middle and in a bad position,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Governor Ivey encouraged Alabamians to follow the state’s lead opposing federal vaccine mandates saying, “We’ll win this in court.”

Governor Ivey also spoke about her support for the Mobile-River Bridge Project.

Tickets were $30 for members and $50 for non-members.

