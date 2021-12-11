Governor Ivey delivers commencement address at USA Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of students will get a sendoff from Alabama’s governor today. Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the commencement address at the University of South Alabama this morning.

Ivey’s speech will be part of the commencement ceremony starting at 10 this morning at the USA Mitchell Center. According to a news release “participating colleges include College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Professional Studies, College of Engineering, College of Medicine, Mitchell College of Business and School of Computing.” This comes just a few weeks after the university board of trustees picked Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner as the school’s new president.