MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over 100 first and second-year University of South Alabama medical students watched as Gov. Kay Ivey broke ground along with several local leaders and donors on a $200 million facility to house the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine.

One of the many goals of the project, according to university leaders, is to combat the rural healthcare crisis in Alabama. Ivey said that of the 3,000 physicians that the university has produced, 90% of them stayed in Alabama post-graduation.

“That’s a statistic I like to see,” Ivey said.

The current College of Medicine building restricted the number of first-year medical students to 80. According to USA President Jo Bonner, the new building will allow that number to increase to 100 first-year medical students with the capability of capping off at 120 in the future.

“There’s very few other medical schools in the nation that provide more providers, train more providers that go out and actually practice medicine in rural areas,” Bonner said.

The new, state-of-the-art building is drafted to be 250,000 square feet. It will bring the total size of the university’s healthcare facilities to 500,000 square feet.

Bonner said the building will be the newest medical school in the country.

The university raised $165 million to go towards the $200 million project. Sen. Richard Shelby, who was not in attendance, gave the university $60 million in federal funds. Ivey contributed $50 million to the project. The USA Foundation raised $30 million for the project.

On a local level, the City of Mobile agreed to pitch in $1 million per year for the next 10 years while the Mobile County Commission pledges $5 million.

Other significant contributions came from Alabama Power, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Bedsole Foundation, and Daniel Foundation.

“This whole region and city should be proud of this day,” Dr. John Marymont, Dean of the Whiddon College of Medicine, said.

Dr. Marymont said USA provides $100 million per year in uncompensated healthcare. An amount he said will likely rise with the completion of the new building.

The building will be finished in 2026. When the transition from the old building to the new building is complete, Bonner said the old building will be demolished to make way for a parking lot.